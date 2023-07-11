Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,400

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,600 ($84.91) to GBX 6,400 ($82.34) in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($64.33) to GBX 5,100 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($74.62) to GBX 5,670 ($72.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 6,200 ($79.76) to GBX 6,000 ($77.19) in a report on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,147.69 ($79.09).

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,868.50 ($62.63) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($56.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,406 ($82.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £60.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 815.49, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,004.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,492.13.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($71.86), for a total transaction of £279.30 ($359.32). In other news, insider Ngaire Woods bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,921 ($63.31) per share, for a total transaction of £24,605 ($31,654.44). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,586 ($71.86), for a total value of £279.30 ($359.32). Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

