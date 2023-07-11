Robert A. Ortenzio Sells 50,000 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,889,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,170,320.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SEM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.44. The company had a trading volume of 488,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,349. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $937,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 105.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

SEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

