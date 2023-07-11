Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $284.69.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $335.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.07. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $192.90 and a twelve month high of $335.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

