Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $404.59. 565,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,096. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76. The company has a market cap of $307.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

