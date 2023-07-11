Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after acquiring an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AT&T by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after acquiring an additional 112,078 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,443,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in AT&T by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. 6,407,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,447,078. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

