Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.01. 141,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,448. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.