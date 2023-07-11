Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,703 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.93. 30,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,017. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $97.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.87 and its 200-day moving average is $90.94.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

