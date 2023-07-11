Royal Bank of Canada Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $193.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.63.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $204.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.32. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

