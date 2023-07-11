Safe Self Reported Market Cap Tops $125.77 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. Safe has a total market cap of $125.77 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe has traded 61.2% higher against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.04 or 0.00019746 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00215314 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00050505 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00030046 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003237 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.15934717 USD and is up 21.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

