Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.00

Shares of Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21), with a volume of 95000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.35 ($0.22).

Safestyle UK Stock Down 7.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £22.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.

About Safestyle UK

Safestyle UK plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, installation, and maintenance of windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company provides domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It offers its products through a network of sales branches and installation depots.

