Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Increased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 230.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.2% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $219.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $213.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.86. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,986 shares of company stock valued at $174,575,399 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

