Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 831,986 shares of company stock worth $174,575,399 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $6.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,762,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,505. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $213.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 579.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

