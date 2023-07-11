Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Hits $27.94 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $27.94 million and approximately $6,733.81 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,882.76 or 0.06151569 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00043247 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030146 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00017440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013603 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,402,466,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,381,830,204 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.