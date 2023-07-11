Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Scatec ASA Price Performance

STECF opened at $13.30 on Friday. Scatec ASA has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30.

About Scatec ASA

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides renewable energy solutions worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development & Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

