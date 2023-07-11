Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Scatec ASA Price Performance
STECF opened at $13.30 on Friday. Scatec ASA has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30.
About Scatec ASA
