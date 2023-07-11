Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.7% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 138,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.92.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.