Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Down 0.2 %

SHIP stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.67. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 58,579 shares in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

