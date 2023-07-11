Secret (SIE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $858.21

Secret (SIE) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Secret has a market cap of $8.97 million and $858.21 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00223145 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00050270 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030108 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00021631 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003273 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00298706 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $639.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

