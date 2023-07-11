Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Select Sands Corp. (CVE:SNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 21600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Select Sands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

Select Sands (CVE:SNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.39 million for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 5.65%.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds interest in the Sandtown project located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

