Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Gap Up to $48.91

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.91, but opened at $50.83. Shutterstock shares last traded at $53.52, with a volume of 423,070 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSTK. StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shutterstock Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.25.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $215.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Insider Activity at Shutterstock

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 33,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,682,845.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,240,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,485,828.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 41,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

See Also

