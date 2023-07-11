SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Citigroup cut shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $1.90 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.90.

SIGNA Sports United Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SSU opened at $2.83 on Friday. SIGNA Sports United has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $7.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85.

Get SIGNA Sports United alerts:

Institutional Trading of SIGNA Sports United

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.