Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

SLAB stock opened at $160.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.26. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $194.68. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $246.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

