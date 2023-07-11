SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SITE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.30.

NYSE SITE opened at $166.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.55 and its 200 day moving average is $143.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $169.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.48.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

