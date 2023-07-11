Slow Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $181.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.39 and its 200-day moving average is $180.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

