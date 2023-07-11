SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock Price Down 3.5%

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.34 and last traded at $26.38. 458,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 719,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.26. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $383.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 12,356 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $338,430.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,235.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $338,430.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,235.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,149 shares of company stock worth $1,185,825. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,056,000 after buying an additional 222,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SMART Global by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after acquiring an additional 356,735 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,041,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SMART Global by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after purchasing an additional 662,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SMART Global by 97.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 525,616 shares in the last quarter.

About SMART Global

(Get Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.