Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Free Report) was down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.97 and last traded at $33.97. Approximately 155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

