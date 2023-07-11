Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Holdings Decreased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,193,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,154 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.91% of Snowflake worth $955,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 57.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 10.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 1.2% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 182,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Snowflake by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $36,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,729,553. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 2,120 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $372,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,587,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $36,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,729,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 612,145 shares of company stock worth $108,165,396. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,358. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.68. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.52 and a beta of 0.75.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
