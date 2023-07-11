Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE) to Issue None Dividend of $0.10 on July 17th

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SDE traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 44,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,283. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.41. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$4.54 and a 1-year high of C$16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$822.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$316.21 million during the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 55.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 1.0698198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on SDE. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$18.15 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.84.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

