SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Acquired by Q3 Asset Management

Q3 Asset Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF comprises 2.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 280.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,801,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,919 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,708,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,514,000 after purchasing an additional 614,749 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,472,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 179,091 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,234,000.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 174,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,406. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.