Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 40,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Spectral Medical Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.70.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

