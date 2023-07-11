Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 463 ($5.96) and last traded at GBX 455 ($5.85). Approximately 131,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 437 ($5.62).

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 449.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 446.71. The stock has a market cap of £699.54 million and a PE ratio of 2.93.

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Company Profile



SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

Featured Stories

