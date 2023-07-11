State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Target were worth $45,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,866,000 after acquiring an additional 120,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after acquiring an additional 183,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $791,774,000 after acquiring an additional 407,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,207,000 after acquiring an additional 300,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, hitting $134.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,203. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Target’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Citigroup lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.