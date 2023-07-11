State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $163.69 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.6% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $163,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $10.52 on Tuesday, hitting $442.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $442.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.44. The firm has a market cap of $420.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

