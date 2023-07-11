State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 722 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Intuit worth $70,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded down $2.37 on Tuesday, reaching $461.96. The company had a trading volume of 525,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,732. The company’s fifty day moving average is $439.38 and its 200 day moving average is $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.