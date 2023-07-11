Status (SNT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.15 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, Status has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $95.32 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017161 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00019585 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,559.69 or 1.00032363 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02416309 USD and is up 4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $2,477,381.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

