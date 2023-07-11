Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Price Target to $17.00

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $14.69 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $292.48 million, a P/E ratio of 104.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 678.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Postal Realty Trust news, CFO Robert B. Klein sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $64,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,360.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $230,376.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 234,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert B. Klein sold 4,256 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $64,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,360.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 463,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 105,963 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 129,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 39,099 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

See Also

