StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Strattec Security from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Strattec Security Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:STRT opened at $18.96 on Friday. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $127.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.23 million. Strattec Security had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. Equities analysts predict that Strattec Security will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Strattec Security by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

