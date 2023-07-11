StockNews.com Downgrades Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Farmer Bros. Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $3.07 on Friday. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $124.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 40.39% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmer Bros.
About Farmer Bros.
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Farmer Bros.
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.