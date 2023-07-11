StockNews.com Downgrades Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $3.07 on Friday. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $124.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.00 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 40.39% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 954,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

