StockNews.com Downgrades International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Hold

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $34.76. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 117,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 647,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 26,225 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 64,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

