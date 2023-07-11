StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 4.0 %

Oragenics stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 million, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

About Oragenics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oragenics by 116.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

