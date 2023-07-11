StockNews.com Upgrades Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) to “Hold”

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.09.

Shares of IOVA opened at $8.79 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.34. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after buying an additional 453,337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,504,000 after buying an additional 104,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

