StockNews.com Upgrades Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) to Hold

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Ocwen Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE OCN traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.72. 24,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 19.10, a current ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16. The firm has a market cap of $227.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.04. Ocwen Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.63 million. Analysts predict that Ocwen Financial will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ocwen Financial

About Ocwen Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 58.0% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 191,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 70,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ocwen Financial by 24.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 57,211 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 8,817.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 25,218 shares in the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.