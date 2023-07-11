Stratis Market Cap Hits $74.88 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $74.88 million and approximately $29.12 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,882.92 or 0.06163439 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00043376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030164 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013632 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 151,053,597 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.