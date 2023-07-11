Substratum (SUB) One Day Volume Hits $0.15

Substratum (SUB) traded up 28.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $158,952.11 and $0.15 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019451 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,612.50 or 1.00004169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00026271 USD and is down -27.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $18.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.