Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Shares Up 40%

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 40% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 533,008 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 336,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sulliden Mining Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Sulliden Mining Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining projects in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, uranium, and precious metals. It holds 100% interest in the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering an area of 334 hectares located in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sulliden Mining Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sulliden Mining Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.