SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.29

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.29 and last traded at C$8.33, with a volume of 3450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.42.

SunOpta Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$966.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.13, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.44.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.14 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0704387 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

