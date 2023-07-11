Sze Man (Simone) Suen Sells 230,000 Shares of Caspin Resources Limited (ASX:CPN) Stock

Caspin Resources Limited (ASX:CPN – Get Free Report) insider Sze Man (Simone) Suen sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15), for a total transaction of A$51,980.00 ($34,653.33).

Sze Man (Simone) Suen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Caspin Resources alerts:

On Thursday, May 18th, Sze Man (Simone) Suen sold 244,400 shares of Caspin Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.20), for a total transaction of A$73,320.00 ($48,880.00).

Caspin Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 19.12 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Caspin Resources Company Profile

Caspin Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company focuses on gold, nickel, copper, and cobalt minerals. Its flagship properties include the 80% owned Yarawindah Brook Project covering approximately 400 square kilometers, as well as 100% owned Mount Squires Gold Project that covers a land holding of 750 square kilometers located in the northeast of Perth, Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caspin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caspin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.