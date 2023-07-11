The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 1.9% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

BA opened at $213.33 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.