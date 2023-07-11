The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Buckle has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Buckle has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Buckle Stock Up 0.6 %

BKE stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. Buckle has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Buckle had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Buckle’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 655,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Buckle by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after acquiring an additional 381,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 97.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after buying an additional 342,352 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Buckle by 283.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 322,018 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 1,123.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 230,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Buckle in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

