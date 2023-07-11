Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $133,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,302,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,705,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $982,998,000 after buying an additional 516,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $518.54. 503,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,912. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $524.37 and a 200-day moving average of $550.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $200.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.