Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TDW. TheStreet raised Tidewater from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tidewater in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Tidewater in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Tidewater Trading Up 0.2 %

TDW opened at $58.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -588.14 and a beta of 1.40. Tidewater has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $59.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 36.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

